Erdoğan, Goita discuss bilateral relations and regional issues in phone call

In a Friday call, the Turkish president and Malian head of the transitional period discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the regional issues, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan exchanged ideas with Assimi Goita on bilateral relations and the regional issues, stated the directorate on Twitter.

Mentioning that Turkey will keep supporting Mali during its political transition period, President Erdoğan stressed that his country will also continue to back up Mali in the combat against terrorism, the statement noted.

Ankara expects the same support from Mali on Turkey's fight against terrorism, as well, said Erdoğan, adding that the activities of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) must be blocked in Mali from now on.

Underscoring that Turkey is greatly pleased to contribute to Mali's development, the Turkish president emphasized that the steps will be taken soon to strengthen the economic and trade-based relations between the two countries.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.