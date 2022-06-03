Erdoğan tells Stoltenberg Finland and Sweden should stop supporting terrorism

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg by phone that Turkey's security concerns regarding Sweden and Finland 's membership bids were based on just and legitimate grounds, the presidential sources said in a statement on Friday.



"Both countries should make it clear that they have stopped supporting terrorism, that they have lifted sanctions against Turkey, and that they are ready to show alliance solidarity," Erdoğan was cited as telling Stoltenberg in the call.



Stoltenberg, for his part, reiterated that expectations of Turkey, which he called an important NATO ally , to ensure its security must be met.



Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on May 18, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine , which began on Feb. 24.



But Turkey, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to their membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups such as the PKK and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). The accession requires unanimous approval of all 30 NATO member states.



In late May, Turkey hosted consultations with Swedish and Finnish delegations on their NATO applications in Ankara. Erdoğan said the meetings had not been "at the desired level."





