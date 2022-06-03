Turkey summons Greek envoy for terror groups' activities in Greece

Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned Greece 's ambassador to Ankara on Friday because of the PKK terror group demonstrations near the Turkish Embassy in Athens and his country's turning a blind eye to terror groups.

Christodoulos Lazaris was summoned to the Foreign Ministry building and was informed of Turkey's views and reactions to the presence and activities of terror groups in Greece, according to diplomatic sources.

The Greek ambassador was also informed that terror organizations easily carry out propaganda, financing and recruitment activities in Greece and Greece's identity as a "safe haven" has increased in circles associated with terrorism.

Additionally, the Lavrio camp was shown to Lazaris as an example that terror groups threatening Turkey's security benefit from all kinds of logistics and training opportunities.