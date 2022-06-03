News World Russia accused of using citizens in Mariupol as human shields

"There are still about 100,000 residents in the city who are unable to flee to safe Ukrainian territory. Russia is keeping them there to make it more difficult for Ukraine to mount a counter-offensive. They are being held there by Russian troops and practically used as human shields," Vadym Boichenko -- the displaced mayor of the captured Ukrainian city of Mariupol -- said in a statement.

DPA WORLD Published June 03,2022