US calls on Putin to end 'global upheaval' caused by Ukraine war

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to bring his war against Ukraine to an end, and with it "all the suffering and global upheaval his war of choice has caused."

Blinken maintained that neither Washington nor its partners want to prolong the conflict "to inflict pain on Russia," but said the US would not waiver in its support for Kyiv as the war hit its 100th day.

"In the one hundred days since Russian President Putin ordered his forces to further invade Ukraine, the world has seen the courage and determination of the people of Ukraine as they fight for their country," he said in a statement. "Ukraine will prevail."

To date, the US has provided Ukraine with over $6.3 billion in humanitarian, military and economic assistance.

According to UN estimates, nearly 4,200 civilians have been killed and more than 5,000 injured in Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, with the true toll believed to be much higher.

Over 6.8 million people have been made refugees, while more than 7.7 million others have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.



