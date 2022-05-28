BELGIUMS SOCIALIST UNION CALLS FOR GENERAL STRIKE ON TUESDAY

The Belgian socialist labour union FGTB has called for a general strike on Tuesday, joining other unions who previously called for walkouts in their sectors, according to Belgian press agency Belga.



The announcement came on Friday after several public sector unions scheduled strikes for Tuesday to express their general dissatisfaction with working conditions in the Belgian public sector, Belga reported.



According to Belgian daily Le Soir, trains and public transport across the country will either be cancelled or operate with minimal service on Tuesday.



Waste collectors announced they will walk off the job in the capital Brussels and the Walloon region, while public school teachers are to strike in the northern region of Flanders, Le Soir reported.



Staff at Belgium's main public broadcasters are also expected to join the protest.



In addition to Tuesday's strike, Belgian unions are preparing another day of protest on June 20 to draw attention to the declining purchasing power, Belga reported.





