ERDOĞAN: TURKEY SUPPORTS AZERBAIJANS EFFORTS TO ESTABLISH LASTING PEACE WITH ARMENIA

Erdoğan: Turkey supports Azerbaijan's efforts to establish lasting peace with Armenia
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Saturday stressed in his speech during the Teknofest in the capital Baku: "Turkey strongly supports Azerbaijan's efforts to establish lasting peace with Armenia."
Published May 28,2022
Turkey and Azerbaijan first became strategic partners, then strategic allies with the historic Shusha Declaration signed last year, Erdoğan said in a statement.
Turkey and Azerbaijan took bilateral ties to the level that is exemplary not only for the region but also for the world, Erdoğan told the technology festival.
"Just like Turkish Anatolia, just like Turkey itself, Azerbaijan is also our homeland," Erdoğan added.