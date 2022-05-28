ERDOĞAN: TURKEY SUPPORTS AZERBAIJANS EFFORTS TO ESTABLISH LASTING PEACE WITH ARMENIA

News World Erdoğan: Turkey supports Azerbaijan's efforts to establish lasting peace with Armenia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Saturday stressed in his speech during the Teknofest in the capital Baku: "Turkey strongly supports Azerbaijan's efforts to establish lasting peace with Armenia."

May 28,2022