 Contact Us
News World Dozens of Nigerians die in stampede at church event - police

Dozens of Nigerians die in stampede at church event - police

Thirty-one people were killed and seven more were injured during a stampede at a church event in southern Nigeria, police said on Saturday. "The stampede involved a large crowd that turned up to receive free food donations,” a police spokesperson in Rivers State, Grace Iringe-Koko, told reporters.

AFP WORLD
Published May 28,2022
Subscribe
DOZENS OF NIGERIANS DIE IN STAMPEDE AT CHURCH EVENT - POLICE

At least 31 people were killed on Saturday when a stampede broke out in south Nigeria during a church charity event where food was being distributed, police said.

The disaster happened in Port Harcourt city in Nigeria's Rivers state, local police spokeswoman Grace Iringe-Koko said, confirming a death toll of 31 people.

Local Nigerian media reported the event organised by the King's Assembly church was offering food and gifts for the poor at a sports field.

Nigeria has seen several stampede tragedies over food distribution in recent years, including an aid agency food programme in north Borno State where seven women were trampled to death last year.