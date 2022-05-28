'West is already at war': Exile Khodorkovsky calls on West to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons

Exiled Kremlin critic and ex-oil magnate Mikhail Khodorkovsky has urged the West to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine.



"If the Ukrainians are not supplied with the weapons they are asking for, there will soon be fighting around Kyiv again," he told Germany's Bild newspaper.



Khodorkovsky, who is officially resident in London, said Western politicians are afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He criticized them for believing they are not at war with Russia.



This is a "very stupid attitude," according to Khodorkovsky, who said that from Putin's point of view Western politicians and countries are already at war with Russia.