Former Moldovan president placed under house arrest

Former Moldovan president Igor Dodon was put under house arrest in the course of an investigation examining, among others, the charge of high treason, local media reported on Thursday.



A court in the capital of Chisinau rejected an application by the prosecution for Dodon to be placed on remand. The house of the 47-year-old was searched on Tuesday.



Dodon accused his political opponent, Moldovan President Maia Sandu of organizing the investigation out of political motivations.



Dodon had been president of Moldova between 2016 and 2020.



He is now also charged with illegally financing his political party through a criminal organization, as well as with taking bribes.



The investigators have evidenced an interest in his close ties to Russia. According to reports, the offices of his Moldovan-Russian business council were also searched.



Moldova has been the focus of increasing international attention since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is feared, Moscow may also attempt to seize the Moldovan region of Transnistria, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

