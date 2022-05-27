Erdoğan receives foreign ministers of UAE, Poland and Romania

Turkey 's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Poland and Romania in Istanbul on Friday.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan 's visit to Turkey comes as another step in the two countries' ongoing efforts to revitalize ties and to end a feud that has long defined geopolitics in the Middle East and North Africa.

Al Nahyan also held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu .

Erdoğan held a joint meeting with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau , who were in Istanbul for a trilateral meeting of the top diplomats of Turkey, Poland and Romania.

