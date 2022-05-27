Palestinian teen killed by Israel army in West Bank - ministry

A Palestinian teenager was shot by Israeli troops Friday near the town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank and later died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Zayd Mohammed Ghouneim was shot in the back and neck and died in hospital, a ministry statement said.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army said it was not immediately in a position to comment on the matter.

Thirty-five Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, including a journalist who was covering a raid in Jenin and bystanders.





