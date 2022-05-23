Ukraine claims 27,200 Russian troops killed since start of war

A destroyed Russian tank sits in a field in the village of Biskvitne, near Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine (AFP)

At least 29,200 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claimed on Monday.

Some 150 Russian troops were killed over the past 24 hours, according to a Ukrainian General Staff statement.

It said Ukrainian forces have destroyed 204 planes, 170 helicopters, 1,293 battle tanks, 3,166 armored vehicles, 604 artilleries, 201 rocket launchers as well as 93 air-defense systems since the start of the war on Feb. 24.

Russia has also lost 2,206 vehicles, 13 ships and light boats, 476 unmanned aerial vehicles along with 119 cruise missiles, the statement added.

In a statement issued on March 25, the Russian Defense Ministry said 1,351 of its soldiers operating in Ukraine were killed.

At least 3,838 people have been killed and 4,351 injured during the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

More than 6.5 million people have fled to other countries, while over 7.7 million people remain internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.















