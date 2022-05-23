Putin is the only Russian official I would meet to stop the war: Zelenskiy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that the only Russian official he would meet is Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that this meeting would happen only for one reason, to stop the war.

Speaking by video link at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelenskiy also complained about the difficulty of arranging any sort of talks in the light of what he said was evidence Russian actions against civilians under occupation.

"Each day it is getting more and more difficult to arrange any meeting at the presidential level," he said.

Making remarks on the latest situation of the war, he said that Ukrainian forces are being "quite successful" in Kharkiv region.

He also said that any notion of recovering by force the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014 would cause hundreds of thousands of casualties.