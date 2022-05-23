Russian diplomat slams Kremlin in public resignation

A senior member of Russia's diplomatic delegation to the United Nations in Geneva slammed his country's invasion of Ukraine and accused his Foreign Ministry of "warmongering, lies and hatred" as he publicly resigned his position.



"Those who conceived this war want only one thing - to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian Navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity," read the resignation. "To achieve that they are willing to sacrifice as many lives as it takes. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have already died just for this.





"Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred.



"Long overdue, but today I resign from civil service. Enough is enough.

