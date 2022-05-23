Erdoğan says Greek PM does not exist for him, Turkey to launch new military operations on its borders

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday that the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis does not exist for him after his criticism against Turkey during his visit to the US and accused Mitsotakis of trying to block sales of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

Speaking after the weekly cabinet meeting in Ankara, where the agenda mainly was the steps to be taken regarding NATO and to end NATO members' support for terrorist organizations, the latest situation on terror operations within and outside the country, and the recent developments in the foreign policy and economy of the country, Erdoğan said that Ankara will not hold Strategic Council Meeting with Athens due to Greek premier's remarks against Turkey to the US leaders.

"We had agreed to not include third countries in our dispute with him. Despite this, last week, he had a visit to the U.S. and talked at the Congress and warned them not to give F-16s to us," Erdoğan said at a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

"He longer exists for me. I will never agree to meet with him. We will continue our way with honorable politicians."

MILITARY OPERATIONS

Erdoğan added that Ankara would soon launch new military operations along its southern borders to create 30-km deep safe zones to combat terrorist threats from these regions.

"The main target of these operations will be areas which are centers of attacks to our country and safe zones," Erdoğan said, without elaborating.

Erdoğan said the operations would be launched as soon as military, intelligence, and security forces have completed their preparations.

He also announced that, under the national space program, Turkey is officially starting the process of sending its citizen to serve at the International Space Station.