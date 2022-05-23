Turkish foreign minister to hold talks with senior officials in Palestine, Israel

Turkey's foreign minister is scheduled to go on a two-day visit for official talks in Palestine and Israel, according to an official statement on Monday.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is set on Tuesday to chair the second meeting of the Joint Committee of the Palestinian and Turkish foreign ministries, which was established in 2010, followed by talks with counterpart Riyad al-Maliki and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

On Wednesday, Çavuşoğlu will pay an official visit to Israel and meet with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, also the country's alternating prime minister, and exchange views on bilateral relations and regional and international matters, the statement added.