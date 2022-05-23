 Contact Us

Regretful Russian sentenced to life in first war crimes trial in Kyiv

A 21-year-old Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for shooting a civilian to death, in Ukraine's first war crimes trial.

Published 23.05.2022 18:30
