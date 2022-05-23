RUSSIA-CHINA TIES TO STRENGTHEN AFTER WESTS DICTATOR POSITION: LAVROV

Russia's economic ties with China will be strengthening faster now after the West took a dictator's position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

"Now that the West has taken a 'dictator's position', our economic ties with China will grow even faster," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also said in a speech that if the West wants to offer ideas to re-establish relations Moscow will think about whether it needs it.

"If they (the West) want to offer something in terms of resuming relations, then we will seriously consider whether we will need it or not," he said, according to a transcript on the foreign ministry's website.