Risk of monkeypox spreading widely 'very low': EU agency

The EU health agency ECDC said Monday the risk that the rare disease monkeypox would spread among the general population was "very low," but high for certain groups.

"Most of the current cases have presented with mild disease symptoms , and for the broader population, the likelihood of spread is very low," ECDC director Andrea Ammon said, adding that the likelihood of further spread through close contact among persons with multiple sexual partners was considered "high".

In recent weeks, the rare disease has been detected in several European nations, the United States, Australia and Canada.