Zelensky: Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes to be alive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the evacuation of the fighters from Azovstal to separatist-controlled territory saved their lives.

More than 260 Ukrainian fighters , including some who are badly wounded, were evacuated Monday from a steel plant in the ruined city of Mariupol and taken to areas under Russia 's control, according to a Ukrainian military said.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said 53 seriously wounded fighters were taken to a hospital in Novoazovsk, east of Mariupol. An additional 211 fighters were evacuated to Olenivka through a humanitarian corridor.

Malyar said an exchange would be worked out for their return home.

She also said missions were underway to rescue the remaining fighters inside the plant, the last stronghold of resistance in the ruined southern port city of Mariupol .

" Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes to be alive. That is our principle," Zelensky said in his nightly address. "Our military and intelligence have started the operation to save Mariupol's defenders. The work continues to bring the guys home, and it requires delicacy and time."





