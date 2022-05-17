Israeli army detains 7 Palestinian students from Hamas’ student bloc

The Israeli army detained seven Palestinian students Tuesday who are studying at Birzeit University in the central occupied West Bank.

The Asra Media Office, a Palestinian NGO that documents Israeli arrests, said the students are activists and heads of the Islamic Bloc, the Hamas group's students' wing at the school.

The arrest occurred in Dura al-Qaria' village, east of Ramallah, it added.

Elections for the university's student union are scheduled for Wednesday with the participation of the student wings of Palestinian groups, including Hamas, Fatah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the arrest.