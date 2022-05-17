Turkish president pays condolences visit to Abu Dhabi

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Erdoğan, on his arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport, was received by Mohamed bin Zayed, the new Emirati president.

Erdoğan conveyed his condolences to bin Zayed, for the demise of former President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan last week.

Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, AK Party Deputy Chairman Numan Kurtulmus, intelligence service head Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin, and Principal Consultant to President Sefer Turan also accompanied Erdoğan.

President Erdoğan and Turkish officials concluded their visit and left Abu Dhabi after extending their condolences.

Al Nahyan, who served as the UAE president since 2004, passed away on Friday at the age of 73.