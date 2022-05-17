Ukraine: Seven civilians killed in eastern Donetsk region

Seven civilians have been killed in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the head of the military administration there said, blaming Russian troops.



Six others were injured, Pavlo Kyrylenko said on the Telegram news channel.



Russia invaded Ukraine nearly three months ago and the United Nations has recorded more than 3,700 civilians killed since, with the actual number expected to be much higher.



In the Donetsk region alone, at least 382 civilians have been killed and 1,096 injured since the war began, according to Ukrainian figures.



Meanwhile, authorities in two Russian regions reported shelling from Ukrainian territory on Tuesday.



