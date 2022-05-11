'Turkey, Russia, Ukraine expected to make progress in peace talks' - source

Ankara has boosted efforts to ensure a ceasefire between warring sides Kyiv and Moscow. Diplomatic sources announced that the negotiation process is making progress as the months-long conflict continues.

Asserting that as the situation gets worse on the ground the process is also getting harder, the report from different diplomatic sources drew attention to an important meeting expected to take place in the upcoming days.

It also underlined that there is an offer by United Nations about forming a humanitarian contact group.

"Meetings in this context between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and United Nations might continue within the upcoming days. There might be high-level meetings between parties," it added.

Diplomatic sources also emphasized the issue of security guarantees in the ceasefire negotiations. It said that the talks with the P5 and relevant countries continue, adding that these countries have not yet offered a proposal to the parties.