Main Sri Lanka opposition party prepared to fill prime minister post

Sri Lanka's main opposition party said it was willing to temporarily fill the vacant post of prime minister, but also demanded that the sitting president resign, as the country seeks an escape from an unfolding political and economic crisis.



Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down from the prime minister's job on Monday, after weeks of protests about shortages of basic supplies prompted by an economic crisis. The opposition United Peoples' Party (UPP) says it is willing to take the job, but only until parliamentary elections, which they hope will end a political stalemate and ongoing violence.



The opposition also wants the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the brother of the former prime minister. The Rajapaksa family has a long history of power in Sri Lanka, but has also been dogged by allegations of corruption and incompetence.



"We do not want to accept the prime ministerial position while the president continues to hold office," senior opposition UPP member Lakshman Kiriella told a news conference.



The president has greater powers than the prime minister under the constitution.



The president is due to address the nation via television later on Wednesday.



The political stalemate began when the prime minister stepped down and the Cabinet was dissolved on Monday. That came in the wake of a wave of violence that has claimed nine lives and left a trail of destruction, including burning of houses and vehicles.



The violence began after a group of supporters of the ruling Sri Lanka People's Front party (SLPP) attended a meeting organized by the former prime minister, then attacked anti-government demonstrators.



The attacks triggered violence throughout the island as anti-government supporters attacked the residences and vehicles of ruling party lawmakers.



More than 260 people have been hospitalized for injuries during the clashes, while more than 100 houses and buildings and more than 220 vehicles have been destroyed.



A string of more incidents including burning and attacks on houses and business establishments have been reported. Among the places to come under attack are two hotels allegedly owned by the former prime minister's son Yoshitha Rajapaksa.



Police have been issued fresh orders to strictly enforce a curfew effective until early on Thursday. Troops were deployed on streets with shoot-on-sight orders if they see anyone damaging public property.



Police have commenced investigations into the attacks. They said they have identified 59 social media groups inciting violence and called for support from the public to provide information of those responsible for attacks.



Sri Lanka, an island state of some 22 million, faces an economic crisis and shortages of fuel, food and medicine.



The government hopes to restructure the country's huge debts and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund, but also seeking further financial help from China and India.



