Al Jazeera reporter killed 'in cold blood' by Israel forces in West Bank

An Al Jazeera journalist was killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said Shireen Abu Aqleh, 51, was shot in the city of Jenin.

Another journalist, Ali Al-Samoudi, was shot in the back, the ministry added.

One Palestinian official confirmed the death by saying Shireen Abu Akleh had been "assassinated" by Israeli forces while reporting on a raid in the city of Jenin, which has seen intensified army raids in recent weeks as violence has surged.

In a separate statement, Al Jazeera Network said Israeli forces killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh "in cold blood" while she was working in the Palestinian territories.

"In a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated in cold blood Al Jazeera's correspondent in Palestine," the statement said, calling on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their "intentional targeting and killing" of the journalist.

Earlier Wednesday, Israeli forces raided the city of Jenin to arrest a Palestinian, triggering clashes with angry residents.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it was "investigating the incident."

A military statement said army forces, in cooperation with the Shin Bet internal security service and the border guards, worked "in the last hours in the Jenin refugee camp and near the village of Burqin, and in several other areas of the West Bank to arrest wanted persons."

The army suggested that the Al Jazeera correspondent may have been shot by Palestinians as they clashed with Israeli forces, which "responded with fire, without causing any casualties."