TURKEYS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION PROJECTED TO RISE IN MARCH

Turkey's industrial production projected to rise in March

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production index for March is expected to post a 9.4% rise, an Anadolu Agency survey found on Wednesday.

A group of seven economists' estimates for the month ranged between 6.5% and 12.5%.

Meanwhile, the experts projected that unadjusted industrial production index in March would increase 8.1% on an annual basis.

Both the adjusted and unadjusted industrial production index increased 13.3% on an annual basis in February.

The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data where calendar and holiday-originated effects are removed.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is due to release official figures on Friday.
















