 Contact Us
News Economy Turkey's industrial production projected to rise in March

Turkey's industrial production projected to rise in March

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published May 11,2022
Subscribe
TURKEYS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION PROJECTED TO RISE IN MARCH

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production index for March is expected to post a 9.4% rise, an Anadolu Agency survey found on Wednesday.

A group of seven economists' estimates for the month ranged between 6.5% and 12.5%.

Meanwhile, the experts projected that unadjusted industrial production index in March would increase 8.1% on an annual basis.

Both the adjusted and unadjusted industrial production index increased 13.3% on an annual basis in February.

The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data where calendar and holiday-originated effects are removed.

The Turkish Statistical Institute is due to release official figures on Friday.