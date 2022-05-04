Russia reports 77 airstrikes on Ukraine within a day

Russia reported 77 airstrikes on Ukraine on Wednesday, killing up to 310 Ukrainian fighters and destroying 36 military targets, according to Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov.



Konashenkov also said Russian troops had shot down six Ukrainian drones over the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk and Snake Island in the Black Sea.



He said four Ukrainian artillery positions and three ammunition depots had been attacked by Russian missiles, and that a US-made artillery radar system had been destroyed near Popasna in the Luhansk region.



It was not possible to independently verify his claims.

