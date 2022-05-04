Zelensky asks UN chief to help 'save' wounded from Mariupol plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday asked the head of the United Nations to help "save" the lives of the remaining wounded Ukrainians trapped underneath the giant Azovstal steel plant in battered Mariupol.

"The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them," Zelensky told Antonio Guterres by phone, after thanking him for a successful UN and Red Cross-led evacuation this week. He called on the UN to "assist in the removal of all the wounded from Azovstal."