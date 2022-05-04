Swedish Social Democrats to weigh NATO membership stance by May 15

Sweden's governing Social Democrats could agree on whether to support NATO membership by mid-May, as the question gains urgency amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The leading members of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's party plan to meet for a special session on May 15 to consider the NATO question, alongside other issues.



The party's stance on the question could then be determined, Secretary General Tobias Baudin told TT news agency. Nothing has yet been decided, he said, adding that difficult and complicated questions would have to be addressed.



Andersson's Social Democrats are under significant pressure, as several parties have come out in favour of NATO membership, given the altered security situation in Europe. Additional factors include that Finland is also considering joining NATO and appears to be closer to a decision. Furthermore, Sweden is also due to hold a general election in September.



Before Moscow's war began, Sweden's Social Democrats had opposed joining NATO and emphasized the benefits of neutrality.