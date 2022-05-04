'End of the world’ by an asteroid on May 6 theory and the truth behind it

A wild theory went viral recently, saying that on May 6 2022 an asteroid might cause the end of the world after hitting the Earth and provoking extinctions, similar to what happened millions of years ago.

Following this, some experts from NASA explained what this alleged collision actually means and the source of this theory which started to cause panic on social media.

According to this viral theory, an asteroid named 2009 FJ1 will hit the surface of the Earth within the first hours of May 6, 2022, triggering the extinction of thousands of species in the world, among which is the human civilization, and consequently the end of the world.

Although it is possible not to take the viral theory too seriously, if an asteroid hits our planet, these celestial objects are capable of provoking a similar effect to that of 65 million years ago which caused the extinction of dinosaurs and other numerous species.

If an asteroid hits the planet on May 6, it could leave millions of people isolated destroying all of the satellites of the Earth, demolishing thousands of years' progress in a short amount of time.

WHAT IS THE TRUTH?

As it is mentioned, NASA got involved in the issue and explained the truth regarding the theory, which seems likely to calm everyone, as scientific experts on the issue said that the possibility of this meteorite hitting the Earth is only 0,026%.

According to NASA, the Meteorite 2009 FJ1 was discovered 13 years ago, in May 2009, and it possesses a diameter of between 10 and 20 meters, which makes it hardly threatening to bring the end of the world.

To give an idea, the asteroid that fell 66 million years ago and brought the extinction of dinosaurs had 10 kilometers in diameter.