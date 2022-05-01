Zelensky calls meeting with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv 'powerful signal'

 Contact Us
In a televised address on Sunday evening, President Volodymyr Zelensky said his meeting with Pelosi included discussions of defense supplies to Ukraine, financial support and sanctions against Russia. Zelensky says Ukrainians “are grateful to all partners who send such important and powerful signals of support by visiting our capital at such a difficult time.”

Published May 02,2022
Pelosi and a half dozen U.S. lawmakers met with Zelensky and his top aides for about three hours late Saturday to voice American solidarity with the besieged nation and get a first-hand assessment as she works to steer a massive new Ukraine aid package through Congress.

Zelensky says Ukrainians "are grateful to all partners who send such important and powerful signals of support by visiting our capital at such a difficult time."

Additionally, Zelensky estimated that more than 350,000 people had been evacuated from combat zones thanks to humanitarian corridors pre-arranged with Moscow since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February. Many civilians were evacuated Sunday from at a steel plant in the bombed-out city of Mariupol.