Riot erupts in Sweden after another Quran burning provocation by far-right leader Rasmus Paludan

Leader of the anti-immigration and anti-Islam group Hard Line, Danish-Swedish right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan burns a Koran at the Northern Railway Square (Norra Bantorget) in Stockholm [AFP]

A riot broke out when the leader of the far-right Danish party Stram Kurs (Hard Line) burned another copy of the Muslim holy book Quran on Sunday.

Rasmus Paludan , who went to the Uppsala Mosque late Sunday under the protection of the police, continued his provocation of burning the copy of the Quran.

Around 10 people rushed toward Paludan to prevent him from burning the copy of the holy book, while he left by getting into his car.





A vehicle was damaged amid the incident, Swedish police said.

Paludan burned another copy of the Quran in front of the Stockholm Mosque earlier Sunday.

He has been carrying out the provocation in various cities of Denmark since 2017.

Earlier this month, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the incident and described it as a provocation against Islam.





"In the holy month of Ramadan, we once again condemn in the strongest possible terms the attacks and provocations against Islam, Muslims, the Quran, and places of worship in different parts of the world," said a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.