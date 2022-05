An unidentified attacker opened fire Sunday on the house of the director of a Turkish NGO in Sweden.

Three bullets hit the house of Mehmet Özer , the head of the Jonkoping branch of the Germany-based Union of International Democrats .







Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Özer said the incident took place around midnight when he was out for Tarawih or special night prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan .

He added that his wife and daughter were at home during the incident.