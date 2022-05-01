FM Lavrov says Russia has never halted efforts to avoid nuclear war

Russia is committed to working to prevent a nuclear war from ever beginning, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an Italian television interview on Sunday.
"Western media misrepresent Russian threats," Lavrov said, speaking in Russian through an Italian interpreter.
"Russia has never interrupted efforts to reach agreements that guarantee that a nuclear war never develops," he said.
Lavrov says that NATO and the EU have resigned themselves to Washington's dominance. He said that all countries believed that it was only worth listening to the US exclusively, in an interview with Italian broadcaster Mediaset that was distributed by TASS state news agency.
"And both NATO and the European Union have resigned themselves to the fact that their 'master of the house' is in Washington," Lavrov said. "And in Washington they have decided that the world must now be monopolar, they talk about that all the time."
Lavrov also accused the US and Canada of training "neo-Nazi subdivisions" that have found their way into the ranks of the Ukrainian army, in comments referring primarily to the Azov regiment, members of which are still holding out in the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.
There are publications "confirming that Americans and especially Canadians played a leading role in preparing ultra-radical, openly neo-Nazi subdivisions for Ukraine," Lavrov said, without stating which publications he was referring to.