Ukrainian FM Kuleba calls on Germany to take a leading role in Europe
"Berlin should take the leading role in Europe, especially in questions of Eastern policy. This applied to arms deliveries to Ukraine, sanctions on Russia and granting EU candidate status to Ukraine. Overall, Ukraine hopes for "courageous, visionary decisions from the German government," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
Published May 01,2022
Germany's response to Russia's war on Ukraine has been hesitant compared to other European countries, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
Berlin should "take the leading role in Europe, especially in questions of Eastern policy," he said, saying this applied to arms deliveries to Ukraine, sanctions on Russia and granting EU candidate status to Ukraine. Overall, he said, Ukraine hopes for "courageous, visionary decisions" from the German government.
Kuleba warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin wins the war, "Europe will not enjoy stability and security for decades." However, he said, if Ukraine emerges victorious, this would strengthen Europe for the future.
Commenting on Russia's threatening references to nuclear weapons, Kuleba said: "This is where Russia, where the regime of a madman is at the helm, must be contained. Nuclear weapons are most effective for Putin before they are used. Threatening is more effective than using the weapons."