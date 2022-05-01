News World Ukrainian FM Kuleba calls on Germany to take a leading role in Europe

"Berlin should take the leading role in Europe, especially in questions of Eastern policy. This applied to arms deliveries to Ukraine, sanctions on Russia and granting EU candidate status to Ukraine. Overall, Ukraine hopes for "courageous, visionary decisions from the German government," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

