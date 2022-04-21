EU sanctions those linked to North Korean nuclear arms programme

The European Union has sanctioned eight individuals and four entities in connection with North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.



The individuals concerned held senior positions in institutions involved in the development of the missile programme, a statement issued by the EU said on Thursday.



It said the sanctioned entities had circumvented previous punitive measures, possibly contributing to the financing of the illicit weapons programmes.



North Korea is already subject to tough international sanctions in response to its controversial nuclear weapons programme.



The new measures reportedly freeze the assets of those affected, prohibit them from entering the EU and ban them from receiving funding in the bloc.



In total, the EU has sanctioned 65 individuals and 13 entities for their links to North Korea, in addition to the 80 people and 75 entities sanctioned by the UN.



