The nature is as damaged as buildings in the war in Ukraine

Alongside the infrastructure and buildings, nature is also bearing the traces of the intense conflicts in Russia's war in Ukraine. As the war continues, it can be observed that lots of trees have been burnt or shattered in the forests across Irpin, Bucha, Borodianka, Gostomel, and other surrounding villages near Kyiv, where the Ukrainian army regained control in early April and is still trying to clear the mines and unexploded ammunition. In the rural area of the Mochun village, one of the places that have suffered intense battles, the effects of the war don't go unnoticed.