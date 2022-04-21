 Contact Us

The nature is as damaged as buildings in the war in Ukraine

Alongside the infrastructure and buildings, the nature is also bearing the traces of the intense conflicts in Russia's war in Ukraine.

Published 21.04.2022 16:47
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 35
Alongside the infrastructure and buildings, nature is also bearing the traces of the intense conflicts in Russia's war in Ukraine.
Turkish military holds Blue Homeland exercise in Black Sea, Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean
Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne: key dates
Muslim innovator’s magic hands help India’s troubled farmers
Following bombardments, Mariupol strongly resembles Aleppo
Indian authorities raze a number of Muslim-owned shops in New Delhi