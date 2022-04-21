Russia sanctions 61 Canadians, 29 Americans including Kamala Harris

Russia on Thursday announced sanctions against 61 Canadians and 29 Americans, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused these individuals of pursuing a "Russophobic agenda" and said they will not be allowed to enter the country.

The Americans sanctioned include executives, businesspeople, journalists and spouses of several high-ranking officials, while the Canadians are mostly senior government officials, military personnel and journalists.

The list also includes White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klein, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby and Harris' husband Craig Emhoff.

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and heads defense companies Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, shipbuilding firm Huntington Ingalls and drone maker AeroVironment are also on the list.