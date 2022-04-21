Biden announces $800 million more military aid for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had authorized another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine , citing a "critical window" in the conflict as Russia sets the stage for the next phase in the war.

He said the new package will include heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and tactical drones.

BIDEN VOWS PUTIN 'WILL NEVER SUCCEED' IN OCCUPYING UKRAINE

Biden on Thursday vowed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would never take control of Ukraine , as the United States announced new military aid for Kyiv.

"Our unity at home with our allies and partners, and our unity with the Ukrainian people, is sending an unmistakable message to Putin -- he will never succeed in dominating and occupying all of Ukraine. That will not happen," Biden said in a statement.







