FINANCE MINISTERS LEAVE G20 MEETING OVER RUSSIAS PRESENCE

Finance ministers from several countries have temporarily left the G20 meeting in Washington due to Russia's participation.



US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen left the room when Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov took the floor. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, on the other hand, stayed, as did counterparts from several G7 countries, it was reported.



According to the news portal Axios, the head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, and her US counterpart Jerome Powell also left the meeting of the 20 most important industrialized and emerging countries.



CNN reported that European finance ministers also left the G20 meeting.



