Turkish, EU officials discuss Ukraine, energy, climate change

The Turkish foreign minister on Wednesday met the European Commission's executive vice-president to discuss the war in Ukraine and energy and climate issues.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that "regional developments, particularly Ukraine, energy & climate change," were discussed in the meeting with Frans Timmermans.

The EU official also took to Twitter after the meeting, saying: "We agreed on the importance of EU-Turkey relations and the relevance of cooperation, also in the Mediterranean, on climate action and an accelerated energy transition."

"In these times of turmoil generated by the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the EU and Turkey are working to increase cooperation on policies to tackle the climate crisis, including the transition towards renewables," the statement added.

Timmermans is expected to meet bilaterally with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus and Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum. The top EU official will also engage with local business organizations and NGOs.