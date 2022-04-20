US backtracks, says Ukraine given only plane parts, not whole aircraft

The Pentagon walked back comments Wednesday that indicated the US and its partners have provided Ukraine with whole aircraft, saying they have been providing only parts.

Spokesman John Kirby told reporters that when he spoke Tuesday he was under the impression that an offer from an unnamed nation to provide Ukraine with fixed-wing aircraft had been fulfilled.

"I was in error in saying that, in the past tense, they had been given whole aircraft. I regret the error," he said.

"That said, the Ukrainians have received, through United States coordination and provision, enough spare parts and additional equipment such that they have been able to put in operation more fixed-wing aircraft in their fleet than they had even two to three weeks ago," added Kirby.

He did not specify how many additional planes have been able to be put into operation due to the US-coordinated effort, but said it is "quite a number."

Last week, US President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine amid Western warnings that Russia was preparing for an offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Since Russia began its war on Feb. 24, the civilian death toll in Ukraine has climbed to 2,224, while 2,897 others have been injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.