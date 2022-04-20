Ukraine proposes negotiations with Russia in besieged Mariupol

Ukraine on Wednesday proposed to hold a "special round" of negotiations with Russia in the besieged city of Mariupol, a top Kyiv official said.

"Yes. Without any conditions. We're ready to hold a "special round of negotiations" right in Mariupol," top Ukraine negotiator and presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter. "One on one. Two on two. To save our guys, Azov, military, civilians, children, the living & the wounded. Everyone. Because they are ours. Because they are in my heart. Forever."