Zelensky condemns Kramatorsk train station rocket attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly condemned a missile attack on the train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.



The Russian military attacked an ordinary train station, Zelensky said on Friday as he began a video address to the Finnish parliament. People had been waiting to be evacuated, he said.



"This is just an ordinary train station, just an ordinary town in eastern Ukraine," he said.



He said the attack showed what Russia meant by protecting the Donbass region and its Russian-speaking population. "This is the 44th day of our reality," Zelensky said.



