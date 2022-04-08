European Union wants to raise price Russia pays for waging war in Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said the European Union must monitor Russian attempts to circumvent sanctions and impose stricter ones if necessary.

Speaking at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, she said the European Union wanted to raise the price Russia pays for waging war on Ukraine.

RUSSIA FACES 'DECAY', UKRAINE HAS 'EUROPEAN FUTURE'

Russia faces "decay" because of ever more stringent sanctions while Ukraine has a "European future" , European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday during a visit to Kyiv.