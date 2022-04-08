Biden accuses Russia of 'horrific atrocity' at Ukraine rail station

US President Joe Biden on Friday accused Russia of being behind a rocket attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk , deeming the incident a " horrific atrocity ."

At least 50 people were killed in the strike at the station, where those seeking to flee eastern Ukraine were awaiting evacuation.

"The attack on a Ukrainian train station is yet another horrific atrocity committed by Russia, striking civilians who were trying to evacuate and reach safety," Biden said on Twitter.





