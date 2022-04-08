Biden accuses Russia of 'horrific atrocity' at Ukraine rail station

 Contact Us
"The attack on a Ukrainian train station is yet another horrific atrocity committed by Russia, striking civilians who were trying to evacuate and reach safety," US President Joe Biden said on Twitter.

Published April 08,2022
US President Joe Biden on Friday accused Russia of being behind a rocket attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, deeming the incident a "horrific atrocity."

At least 50 people were killed in the strike at the station, where those seeking to flee eastern Ukraine were awaiting evacuation.

