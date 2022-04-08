 Contact Us
Published April 08,2022
TURKEY VOICES GREAT SADNESS AFTER DEADLY STRIKE ON UKRAINE TRAIN STATION

Turkey on Friday expressed "great sadness" over a missile attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, killing fifty people including five children.

"It has been learned with great sadness that dozens of people waiting to be evacuated died and were injured" as a result of the strike, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"This tragic event has once again demonstrated the importance and urgency of establishing humanitarian corridors in order to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians," it added.

Turkey, which hosted talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators last week, has positioned itself as a neutral mediator between its two Black Sea neighbours.

"We strongly reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to this devastating war," the ministry said.