Turkish police arrest Daesh/ISIS terrorist wanted by Interpol

Turkish police detained a ISIS/Daesh terror group suspect wanted by Interpol in the Black Sea province of Ordu, according to an official source on Friday.

After receiving information that the Iraqi national, identified by the initials M.K.Y. A., previously engaged in terror activities with the terror group, the suspect was arrested in Altinordu province, the local governorate said in a statement.

Later, the suspect was detained and jailed.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.